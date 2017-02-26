Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs stalls
There are 1 comment on the Silver City Sun-News story from 40 min ago, titled Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs stalls. In it, Silver City Sun-News reports that:
While legislators debate how to fund early childhood education programs, some think more efficiency and better services can be achieved by consolidating early childhood programs. Morales bill to consolidate early ed programs stalls SANTA FE - While legislators debate how to fund early childhood education programs, some think more efficiency and better services can be achieved by consolidating early childhood programs.
#1 4 hrs ago
Early Education programs since Head Start began 50 years ago have failed.
But they have succeeded in padding some people's pockets...
