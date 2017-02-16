LocalBuilding a Regional Food System from the Ground UpBuilding a...
SILVER CITY - A new project to connect southwest New Mexico farmers, ranchers, backyard gardeners, and food producers to larger markets, and bigger sales, kicks off on Tuesday, February 28, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grant County Cooperative Extension Office, 2610 N. Silver St., in Silver City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
