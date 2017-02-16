LocalBuilding a Regional Food System ...

LocalBuilding a Regional Food System from the Ground UpBuilding a...

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

A new project to connect southwest New Mexico farmers, ranchers, backyard gardeners, and food producers to larger markets, and bigger sales, kicks off on Tuesday, February 28, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Building a Regional Food System from the Ground Up SILVER CITY - A new project to connect southwest New Mexico farmers, ranchers, backyard gardeners, and food producers to larger markets, and bigger sales, kicks off on Tuesday, February 28, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2lcwmI0 SILVER CITY - A new project to connect southwest New Mexico farmers, ranchers, backyard gardeners, and food producers to larger markets, and bigger sales, kicks off on Tuesday, February 28, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Grant County Cooperative Extension Office, 2610 N. Silver St., in Silver City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
Information and concern Jan 24 mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan 18 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan 17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09) Jan 17 gcomp112 20
News Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08) Jan '17 xela1415 7
News Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10) Jan '17 Shaun Sandoval 33
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC