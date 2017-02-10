KURU to open its doors SaturdayFebruary 10th, 2017
Gila Mimbres Community Radio, KURU 89.1, in downtown Silver City, fills the airwaves with news, discussion, and music that is tailored to the tastes of the local community in a way that corporate stations rarely do. The station frequently has local guests on to discuss political and social issues and occasionally features live music as well.
