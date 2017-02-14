HMS partners with Genoa to provide pharmacy services to residents ofa
Genoa, a QoL Healthcare Company , announced it will open a full-service, on-site pharmacy at the Hidalgo Medical Services Lordsburg Clinic, 530 E. DeMoss Street, in early April 2017. HMS partners with Genoa to provide pharmacy services to residents of Hidalgo County SILVER CITY - Genoa, a QoL Healthcare Company , announced it will open a full-service, on-site pharmacy at the Hidalgo Medical Services Lordsburg Clinic, 530 E. DeMoss Street, in early April 2017.
