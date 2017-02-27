GRMC Ceo Selection Committee meets for first time 022717

The committee made up of 15 Gila Regional Medical Center personnel and retirees, and community members representing physicians, county and municipal government, county school districts, Freeport McMoRan Cooper & Gold Inc., Western New Mexico University, Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce and Hidalgo Medical Services met at noon Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. A few were unable to attend, but will be caught up on the overview by GRMC Board of Trustees Chairman Jeremiah Garcia and Trustee Tony Trujillo, CEO Transition Committee chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.