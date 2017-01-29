Grant County Sheriff's Department identifies Western Drive Shooting ...
On January 29, 2017 just before 9:30 A.M., Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to #45 Western Drive in reference to a male subject shooting at a blue mobile home. This caller requested to remain anonymous and hung up the phone when dispatchers requested more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan 24
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC