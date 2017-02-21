Grant County legislators oppose gun bill

Local legislators agree with waves of constituents and law enforcement officials who have called in opposing a bill moving through the Legislature titled "Background Checks for Gun Transfers." In both houses, local legislators believe the background checks in the bill go too far for Grant County gun owners.

