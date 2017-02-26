Gila Regional Medical Center launches Search fora

The Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees met to decide on the members of the community that would assist in choosing the next Chief Executive Officer for GRMC. Gila Regional Medical Center launches Search for Rural Community CEO SILVER CITY - The Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees met to decide on the members of the community that would assist in choosing the next Chief Executive Officer for GRMC.

