Gila Regional GRT bill could hit town hard
A tax reform bill that has Gila Regional board members' stomachs in knots passed the New Mexico House of Representatives along party lines Wednesday evening. The bill would affect the hospital in several ways, including a 4 percent increase on gross receipts tax on health care in New Mexico.
