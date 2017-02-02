francesca-estevez-press-conference
As the New Mexico Attorney General's office continues to investigate a possible abuse of power related to state vehicle use by District Attorney Francesca Estevez, there are new questions about damage to other cars under the control of Estevez's office. Documents, photos and video obtained by KRQE News 13 indicate that at least two other vehicles owned by the Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office have been significantly damaged in prior incidents that may not have been reported to police, and collectively resulted in more than $3,000 in total repairs.
