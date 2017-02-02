Continue reading

The Grant County Prospectors return to the Roundhouse today with a list of priorities to discuss with state government department heads in a full day of meetings to hash out concerns local stakeholders have with both agencies and the Legislature. The Prospectors are a group of Grant County business and local government leaders "whose purpose is to educate policy makers and community members about the economic, community development and legislative needs" of the county.

