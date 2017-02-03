College Avenue water lines being repl...

College Avenue water lines being replaced

Town of Silver City workers will be digging up College Avenue through Wednesday to replace old water mains in preparation for street reconstruction. The city will replace 1,750 feet of water main, four or five fire hydrants and install new six-inch laterals to the side streets.

