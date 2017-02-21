$1.98 Show raises thousands for El SolFebruary 21st, 2017
Kaydence Rudd waves goodbye and goodnight to the crowd at the end of the $1.98 Show at the Western New Mexico University Fine Arts Center Theatre on Saturday evening. Rudd is the leader of The Holy Rollers burlesque group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Information and concern
|Jan 24
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC