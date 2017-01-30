Woman reported missing is found
Cassandra Marquez, 34, who has addresses in Silver City, Carlsbad, and Santa Clara, was reported missing after Grant County Sheriff's deputies responded on Friday, Jan. 27 at about 12:30 a.m., to a car fire on Sacaton Street off of Mountain View Road, where deputies discovered a gold 1994 Acura engulfed in flames, according to GCSD Lt. Fermin Lopez.
