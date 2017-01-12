Tucson man pleads not guilty in robbery case
David B. Dunnavan of Tucson, who was arrested by Silver City police officers for robbery on Dec. 4, 2016, pleaded not guilty at his Jan. 3 arraignment in magistrate court. A jury trial is tentatively set for April, according to 6th Judicial Assistant District Attorney George Zsoka.
