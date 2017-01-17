Traffic light at Swan and Silver Heights is out of service
The traffic light at the intersection of Swan and Silver Heights was out of service Tuesday in Silver City. According to the Silver City Fire Department, they tried to reset the light and weren't able to get it operational.
