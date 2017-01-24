Tiffany Christopher to play Friday at Little Toad Creek
Tiffany Christopher, a Denver-based musician, will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery in Silver City.
