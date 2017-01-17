The People's Procession took place in Silver City 012117
Numbers varied, but estimates showed anywhere from about 300 to 500 people braved the freezing and snowy weather Saturday to take part in the People's Procession. A variety of local groups, organizations and churches came together to demonstrate their message of peaceful solidarity and hope.
