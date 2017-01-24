Taco Bell closes its doors in Silver ...

Taco Bell closes its doors in Silver City

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Another restaurant has closed its doors in Silver City. Over the weekend, Taco Bell taped up signs over the doors and covered the windows to show the permanent closure of the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Information and concern Tue mandmlb 1
Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08) Jan 18 Edwin 28
News Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11) Jan 17 Panhead_Mike 10
News Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09) Jan 17 gcomp112 20
News Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08) Jan 11 xela1415 7
News Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10) Jan 6 Shaun Sandoval 33
News Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11) Dec 30 Silly 35
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC