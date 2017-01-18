Students head to inauguration

More than a dozen students left Silver City on Monday to catch a flight from Albuquerque to Washington, D.C., to see President-elect Donald Trump be inaugurated on Friday. Katrina Bustillos, president of the Silver City Education Association and an eighth-grade English teacher at La Plata Middle School, said she and students from both La Plata and Silver High have been prepping for the trip for more than a year.

