Students head to inauguration
More than a dozen students left Silver City on Monday to catch a flight from Albuquerque to Washington, D.C., to see President-elect Donald Trump be inaugurated on Friday. Katrina Bustillos, president of the Silver City Education Association and an eighth-grade English teacher at La Plata Middle School, said she and students from both La Plata and Silver High have been prepping for the trip for more than a year.
