Spring celebration to be held Wednesday at Church of Harmony

Sunday Jan 29

A celebration of Imbolc, a traditional festival heralding the beginning of spring, will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Church of Harmony at 609 Arizona St. in Silver City. Spring celebration to be held Wednesday at Church of Harmony SILVER CITY - A celebration of Imbolc, a traditional festival heralding the beginning of spring, will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Church of Harmony at 609 Arizona St. in Silver City.

