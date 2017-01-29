A celebration of Imbolc, a traditional festival heralding the beginning of spring, will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Church of Harmony at 609 Arizona St. in Silver City. Spring celebration to be held Wednesday at Church of Harmony SILVER CITY - A celebration of Imbolc, a traditional festival heralding the beginning of spring, will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Church of Harmony at 609 Arizona St. in Silver City.

