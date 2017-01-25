Snow causes first school delay of 2017
Edward Alvarez, a Silver High School transition specialist and crossing guard, stops traffic for Silver High School freshmen Brooklyn Sainz and Raymundo Lewis as they cross 32nd Street on Tuesday, headed to class after snow and icy conditions caused a two-hour delay. The Silver and Cobre Consolidated School Districts had a two-hour school delay on Tuesday due to icy conditions, but weather is expected to be clear for the rest of the week.
