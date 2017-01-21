Silver students witness Trump inaugurationJanuary 21st, 2017
La Plata eighth-grade teacher Katrina Bustillos with student India Moreno, parent Dr. Michelle Diaz and her daughter Maleah Diaz on the Mall during the group's trip to Washington, D.C., to see the inauguration. More than any presidential election in recent memory, the 2016 race dominated media coverage across the globe - from the New York Times to your cousin's blog online.
