Silver City students visit Washington D.C. for the 2017 inauguration
La Plata teachers Katrina Bustillos and Tammy Cross and elementary teacher Karyn Little turned the federal inauguration event of January 20 into an assignment and more. Seven students from La Plata and seven high school students, with the three teacher/chaperones and four parents, made the trip to Washington D. C., taking a week to complete the adventure.
