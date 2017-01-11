Silver City Police Dept. promotes 10 ...

Silver City Police Dept. promotes 10 officers

45 min ago

Silver City Police Chief Ed Reynolds announced in a press release on Monday that he was promoting 10 Silver City police officers, ranging in rank from corporal to captain. While the promotions represent an overall increase in salaries of $60,980, Town Manager Alex Brown said the town will actually see a small savings because the officers being promoted are taking the place of other higher ranking officers who have left the department.

