Silver City Police Department announce promotions
Silver City Police Chief Ed Reynolds announced the promotion of 10 Silver City police officers, ranging in rank from corporal to captain. Silver City Police Department announce promotions SILVER CITY - Silver City Police Chief Ed Reynolds announced the promotion of 10 Silver City police officers, ranging in rank from corporal to captain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Youwishusetobethere
|4
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC