Silver City Municipal Election absentee and early voting, and last day to register notice

Absentee Voting for the March 7, 2017 Regular Municipal Election for the Town of Silver City will begin on January 31, 2017 and will end March 7, 2017. Voters in Council District 1 and 3 that wish to vote by Absentee may request an application by calling the Town Clerk's Office at 534-6346.

