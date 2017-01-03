Rest in Peace, Murray Ryan, 1923-2017

Murray Ryan, native of Grant County, graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Silver City and West Point, veteran who served in Germany immediately after World War II, and New Mexico legislator from 1968 through 1997, died at his home on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, surrounded by family and long-time friends. Ryan was active in the community after his service as hegislator.

