Red Barn Steak House Demolition

Thursday Jan 5

Photographer Dave Schuhmann has begun a new photo project for the Beat-the demolition of The Red Barn Steak House and Lounge to be replaced with a Denny's, the first chain non-fast food restaurant to be built in Silver City. The first photo is of the Red Barn with an excavator in front of it, which was taken before the demolition began.

