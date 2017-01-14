(Photo by Jo Lutz for the Press) Past...

(Photo by Jo Lutz for the Press) Pastor Earseye Ross stands in the...

Saturday Jan 14

As Silver City marks Martin Luther King Day this Monday, Western New Mexico University's program, award ceremony and screening of the civil rights drama "Selma" will be hosted by a local pastor whose incredible path has brought him from Selma to Silver. WNMU Communications Director Abraham Villarreal says Pastor Earseye Ross has been organizing this event many years longer than the university has been involved.

