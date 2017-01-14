(Photo by Jo Lutz for the Press) Pastor Earseye Ross stands in the...
As Silver City marks Martin Luther King Day this Monday, Western New Mexico University's program, award ceremony and screening of the civil rights drama "Selma" will be hosted by a local pastor whose incredible path has brought him from Selma to Silver. WNMU Communications Director Abraham Villarreal says Pastor Earseye Ross has been organizing this event many years longer than the university has been involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|20 hr
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|20 hr
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC