Performing arts: Jan. 13
Performing arts: Jan. 13 Performing arts events in the Mesilla Valley for Jan. 13-19 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2ir9jcO Jazz p erformance : The Coolside Collective will perform for the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at First Christian Church, 1809 El Paseo Road, across from Las Cruces High School. The Coolside Collective is a Las Cruces jazz band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Wed
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC