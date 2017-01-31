New recycling bins to be delivered soonJanuary 31st, 2017
Silver City residents and businesses will be receiving new recycling bins in the coming weeks, as the town of Silver City takes over recycling pickup from the Southwest Solid Waste Authority. Sometime in the next two weeks, downtown and area businesses will begin receiving their new blue, 450-gallon recycling bins, which will replace their old metal ones, said Terry Timme, a planner of recycling and special projects with the town's Office of Sustainability.
