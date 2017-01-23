Mexican State of Sinaloa signs agreement with WNMU
Western New Mexico University officials met with the new Governor of the State of Sinaloa in Mexico this past week to formally sign an agreement between the two institutions. The agreement, signed at the Governor's Palace with the newly elected Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel, opens up opportunities for student and faculty exchanges between the State of Sinaloa and WNMU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Information and concern
|4 hr
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC