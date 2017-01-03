Man on 40th Street self-inflicts gunshot wound from .40 caliber
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, at about 12:18 p.m., a Silver City police officer was dispatched to 1218 40th Street in reference to a gunshot wound to the head. Upon entering the property, according to a police report, the officer, after being bitten on the left leg by a small, black Chihuahua, saw a female run out of the residence with what appeared to be blood on her hands and neck saying her boyfriend was inside.
