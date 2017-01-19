Lotus Center to host Sunday afternoon retreat
A three-hour retreat, "Walking in the Path of Light," will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Lotus Center in Silver City. The event will be led by Lotus Center board member Katherine Feist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Information and concern
|4 hr
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC