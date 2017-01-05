LCPD officers clearing in fatal hotel...

LCPD officers clearing in fatal hotel shooting

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Two Las Cruces police officers involved in a shooting last month that left a 36-year-old man dead at a hotel have been cleared of any wrongdoing by the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Sun-News has learned.

