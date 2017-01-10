Hurley pushes for water independence

Hurley pushes for water independence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

Perhaps the biggest thing to happen to the town of Hurley this past year is that it has made strides toward becoming water-independent of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Hurley is currently purchasing its water from Freeport but that won't last much longer since the contract is up in 2018. However, the town has acquired about half the funding it needs to build a water line from Silver City wells near the Grant County Airport to the town itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10) Jan 6 Shaun Sandoval 33
News Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11) Dec 30 Silly 35
News Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 Jackie 53
News Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09) Nov '16 nairy 41
News Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08) Oct '16 Agnostic 72,043
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Sep '16 Tony 627
News Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09) Sep '16 Youwishusetobethere 4
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC