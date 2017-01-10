Hurley pushes for water independence
Perhaps the biggest thing to happen to the town of Hurley this past year is that it has made strides toward becoming water-independent of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Hurley is currently purchasing its water from Freeport but that won't last much longer since the contract is up in 2018. However, the town has acquired about half the funding it needs to build a water line from Silver City wells near the Grant County Airport to the town itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Youwishusetobethere
|4
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC