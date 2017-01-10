Hurley pushes for water independence

Perhaps the biggest thing to happen to the town of Hurley this past year is that it has made strides toward becoming water-independent of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Hurley is currently purchasing its water from Freeport but that won't last much longer since the contract is up in 2018. However, the town has acquired about half the funding it needs to build a water line from Silver City wells near the Grant County Airport to the town itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.