Hundreds write to president-electJanu...

Hundreds write to president-electJanuary 10th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scdailypress.com

One of 300 Grant County residents who attended the local stop on the national Earth2Trump tour at Javalina Coffee House deposits a message into the large globe, which organizers will deliver to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Silver City may be the smallest stop along the Earth2Trump tour, but more than 300 Grant County residents turned out to the local rally. There, the residents wrote messages to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to be delivered to him at his inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08) 15 hr xela1415 7
News Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10) Jan 6 Shaun Sandoval 33
News Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11) Dec 30 Silly 35
News Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 Jackie 53
News Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09) Nov '16 nairy 41
News Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08) Oct '16 Agnostic 72,043
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Sep '16 Tony 627
See all Silver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver City Forum Now

Silver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Silver City, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC