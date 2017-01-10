Hundreds write to president-electJanuary 10th, 2017

One of 300 Grant County residents who attended the local stop on the national Earth2Trump tour at Javalina Coffee House deposits a message into the large globe, which organizers will deliver to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. Silver City may be the smallest stop along the Earth2Trump tour, but more than 300 Grant County residents turned out to the local rally. There, the residents wrote messages to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to be delivered to him at his inauguration.

