Hard Road Trio to perform at the Public Library
The Hard Road Trio, a Las Cruces-based bluegrass and Americana group, is the first act in the Silver City Public Library's Spring 2017 Concert Series. The group will be performing at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the library.
