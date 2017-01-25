Groundbreaking for new VA clinic will...

Groundbreaking for new VA clinic will be Feb. 10

Wednesday Jan 25

A new Veterans Affairs health clinic is being built at 3401 Del Rey Boulevard. Construction should be finished in late 2017.

