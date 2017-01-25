Groundbreaking for new VA clinic will be Feb. 10
Groundbreaking for new VA clinic will be Feb. 10 New clinic will be at Del Rey Boulevard and Mars Avenue Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kuAr8W A new Veterans Affairs health clinic is being built at 3401 Del Rey Boulevard. Construction should be finished in late 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Tony
|628
|Information and concern
|Jan 24
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC