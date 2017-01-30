Grant County Commission holds special meeting to address two items
The first item of business on the agenda for the Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 special meeting was a public hearing and discussion regarding an ordinance authorizing a tax rebate to benefit low-income property taxpayers for taxable years 2017-18. "But to adopt this ordinance, which is an unknown risk financially, is not something I recommend," Robinson said.
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Jan 27
|Tony
|628
|Information and concern
|Jan 24
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
