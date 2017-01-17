Donation offers foundational text to FHSU Special Collections
David Bovee, associate professor of history, examines one of the volumes of "An Inquiry Into the Wealth of Nations," by Adam Smith during a reception Tuesday at Fort Hays State University's Forsyth Library. Andrew Warren, professor of criminal justice and history at Western New Mexico State University in Silver City, N.M., and an FHSU alumnus, donated the books to the library's Special Collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC