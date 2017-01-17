Donation offers foundational text to FHSU Special Collections

David Bovee, associate professor of history, examines one of the volumes of "An Inquiry Into the Wealth of Nations," by Adam Smith during a reception Tuesday at Fort Hays State University's Forsyth Library. Andrew Warren, professor of criminal justice and history at Western New Mexico State University in Silver City, N.M., and an FHSU alumnus, donated the books to the library's Special Collections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.