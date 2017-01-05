CrimeAguilar is sentenced to 15 years for murder of girlfriendAguilar ...
The latest case of domestic violence that ended in the death of Marcella Perez back on March 15, 2015, has ended. Rudolfo Aguilar pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years by Judge H.R. Quintero.
