Central Dispatch director steps down
Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority Director BreAnne Davalos stepped down as director following a report just before Christmas that dispatchers were working without current EMD licenses, which is the license they need to dispense medical advice. Board Chairman James Marshall announced the news to other board members at a work session on Wednesday morning.
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Wed
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
|Deming man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges... (Mar '11)
|Dec 30
|Silly
|35
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
