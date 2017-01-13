Central Dispatch director steps down

Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority Director BreAnne Davalos stepped down as director following a report just before Christmas that dispatchers were working without current EMD licenses, which is the license they need to dispense medical advice. Board Chairman James Marshall announced the news to other board members at a work session on Wednesday morning.

