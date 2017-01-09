Brazzas Grill adds new twist to street food in downtown Silver City SILVER CITY - For a man that loves to cook, he finally decided to throw his hat into the restaurant business. Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2ibD4hG Johnny Cuellar takes an order from a customer Saturday afternoon from his new Brazzas Grill at the corner of Bullard and College in Silver City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.