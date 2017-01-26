Bill would change state's teacher evaluation system
There has been a lot of controversy surrounding New Mexico's current teacher evaluation system. Teachers claim isn't an accurate way to grade the job they do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|Tony
|628
|Information and concern
|Jan 24
|mandmlb
|1
|Confirmed Denny's IS moving into Silver City (Nov '08)
|Jan 18
|Edwin
|28
|Pink Store Valentine's Day Customer Appreciatio... (Feb '11)
|Jan 17
|Panhead_Mike
|10
|Couple recounts wilderness ordeal (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|gcomp112
|20
|Palace Hotel offers historic experience (Mar '08)
|Jan 11
|xela1415
|7
|Man released from jail by mistake, still at large (May '10)
|Jan 6
|Shaun Sandoval
|33
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC