Union chief: Grant County dispatcher operating without EMS licences
At least one 911 dispatcher, and potentially all of them, at the Grant County Regional Dispatch Association has been working without an emergency medical service license since the spring, according to a Grant County sheriff's corporal and the state l Union chief: Grant County dispatcher operating without EMS licences At least one 911 dispatcher, and potentially all of them, at the Grant County Regional Dispatch Association has been working without an emergency medical service license since the spring, according to a Grant County sheriff's corporal and the state l Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2ikZQkh At least one 911 dispatcher, and potentially all of them, at the Grant County Regional Dispatch Association has been working without an emergency medical service license since the spring, according to the dispatchers union president and data from the state Emergency ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Youwishusetobethere
|4
|Southwest Print Fiesta will be held on Labor Da...
|Aug '16
|just asking
|1
|Luna County enters Joint Powers Agreement for C... (Jun '15)
|Aug '16
|save the water
|5
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC