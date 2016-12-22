At least one 911 dispatcher, and potentially all of them, at the Grant County Regional Dispatch Association has been working without an emergency medical service license since the spring, according to a Grant County sheriff's corporal and the state l Union chief: Grant County dispatcher operating without EMS licences At least one 911 dispatcher, and potentially all of them, at the Grant County Regional Dispatch Association has been working without an emergency medical service license since the spring, according to a Grant County sheriff's corporal and the state l Check out this story on scsun-news.com: http://scsun.co/2ikZQkh At least one 911 dispatcher, and potentially all of them, at the Grant County Regional Dispatch Association has been working without an emergency medical service license since the spring, according to the dispatchers union president and data from the state Emergency ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.