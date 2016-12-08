River Trip Poetry Group to meet Tuesday
The River Trip Poetry Group is holding its next session at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13 at Yankie Creek Coffee House in Silver City. Meetings are free, and the public is invited to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deming MainStreet puts focus on economic develo... (Jan '10)
|Nov '16
|Jackie
|53
|Reward offered in rash of burglaries (Sep '09)
|Nov '16
|nairy
|41
|Messianic Jews say they are persecuted in Israel (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Agnostic
|72,043
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Tony
|627
|Santa Clara mayor Imelda Lopez resigns (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Youwishusetobethere
|4
|Southwest Print Fiesta will be held on Labor Da...
|Aug '16
|just asking
|1
|Luna County enters Joint Powers Agreement for C... (Jun '15)
|Aug '16
|save the water
|5
Find what you want!
Search Silver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC