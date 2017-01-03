Is Denny's soon to come?

Saturday Dec 31

The town of Silver City told the Beat a couple of weeks ago that Denny's had picked up its permit for demolition of The Red Barn Steak House and Lounge. The permit also allows the construction of a new Denny's on the site.

