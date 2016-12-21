Grant County Water Commission meets and hears updates 120816
Silver City Town Manager Alex Brown, who serves as the chairman of the Grant County Water Commission said he had received a letter from the Interstate Stream Commission requested a status report on the $2.1 million allocated to the commission from the New Mexico Unit Fund for the regional water project to get water to Hurley. As a result, the main item of business for the commission meeting on Dec. 9, 2016, at the Town Hall Annex was the consideration of a resolution transferring to the town of Hurley all allocated funds related to the design and construction of a well field and water transmission system from a point in Grant County to the town of Hurley.
